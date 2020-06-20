All apartments in Flagstaff
Flagstaff, AZ
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way

2324 North Whispering Pines Way · No Longer Available
Location

2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Elk Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment. Unit has all new appliances and all new laminate floors in the living room and dining area. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Unit provides a detached single car garage and an additional parking space! More pictures to be posted soon! Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing at (928) 774-1190. This won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5796396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have any available units?
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagstaff, AZ.
What amenities does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have?
Some of 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way currently offering any rent specials?
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way is pet friendly.
Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way offer parking?
Yes, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way does offer parking.
Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have a pool?
No, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way does not have a pool.
Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have accessible units?
No, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 N. Whispering Pines Way does not have units with air conditioning.
