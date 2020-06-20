2324 N. Whispering Pines Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment. Unit has all new appliances and all new laminate floors in the living room and dining area. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Unit provides a detached single car garage and an additional parking space! More pictures to be posted soon! Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing at (928) 774-1190. This won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5796396)