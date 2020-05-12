All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1315 E Chubs Way

1315 Chubs Way · (928) 699-0373
Location

1315 Chubs Way, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 E Chubs Way · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1263 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rio Homes Townhome for Rent - Centrally located, close to NAU, CCC and downtown! Available June 1, 2020.
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome, over 1600 square feet.

$2,250 rent per month
$3,375 refundable security deposit
$150 non-refundable redecorating fee
$45 application fee per applicant

Please drive by the property first. (Do not disturb current occupant) then submit an application at theginsberggroup.com
Application must be submitted prior to viewing.

Contact Michelle Groom at 928-699-0373 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4836918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E Chubs Way have any available units?
1315 E Chubs Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1315 E Chubs Way currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E Chubs Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E Chubs Way pet-friendly?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1315 E Chubs Way offer parking?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way does not offer parking.
Does 1315 E Chubs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E Chubs Way have a pool?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way does not have a pool.
Does 1315 E Chubs Way have accessible units?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 E Chubs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 E Chubs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 E Chubs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
