All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 1185 W University Ave # 14-116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
1185 W University Ave # 14-116
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

1185 W University Ave # 14-116

1185 West University Avenue · (928) 214-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1185 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Woodlands Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
Partially Furnished West-Flagstaff 1bd/1ba Condo -Students & Cats OK!!! Reserve NOW for July/Aug Move-in!! - West-Flagstaff Condo in the Arbors - 1 Bed, 1 Bath - Reserve NOW for July/Aug Move-in!! Enjoy all of the Luxurious Amenities at the Arbors Condominium Community! Including - Hot-tub, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Reserved Covered Parking & MORE!

Maple Cabinets, Black Appliances, (Microwave, Range & Dishwasher, Fridge), Washer/Dryer Combo unit included! Walk-in Closet in the Bedroom with en-suite Bathroom, Reserved Covered Parking Space & Large Patio! Conveniently Located within a short walk to a Bus Route! Close to Downtown, Hiking/Biking Trails, Forest/Parks, Grocery, Shops & Restaurants!

NO Dogs! - NO Smokers!
1-2 Cats OK with Addt'l Deposit/Fee & $25 Pet Rent, per Pet
Students OK with Qualified Cosigners!! Occupancy Limit - 2 Tenants
Renters Insurance Required! - 10 Month Lease Required ( Beginning July/Aug 2020 ending May 2021)

$1250/mo. Water/Sewer/Trash Included (Tenant pays Gas & Electric)
$1875 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 75 Admin Fee
$ 35 Application Fee

All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager

Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Realtor/Property Manager, April Knapp

Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5363197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have any available units?
1185 W University Ave # 14-116 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have?
Some of 1185 W University Ave # 14-116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 currently offering any rent specials?
1185 W University Ave # 14-116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 is pet friendly.
Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 offer parking?
Yes, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 offers parking.
Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have a pool?
No, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 does not have a pool.
Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have accessible units?
No, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 W University Ave # 14-116 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1185 W University Ave # 14-116?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFlagstaff 2 Bedroom Apartments
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZKachina Village, AZ
Sedona, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side
Boulder Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity