1185 W University Ave # 14-116

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking

Partially Furnished West-Flagstaff 1bd/1ba Condo -Students & Cats OK!!! Reserve NOW for July/Aug Move-in!! - West-Flagstaff Condo in the Arbors - 1 Bed, 1 Bath - Reserve NOW for July/Aug Move-in!! Enjoy all of the Luxurious Amenities at the Arbors Condominium Community! Including - Hot-tub, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Reserved Covered Parking & MORE!



Maple Cabinets, Black Appliances, (Microwave, Range & Dishwasher, Fridge), Washer/Dryer Combo unit included! Walk-in Closet in the Bedroom with en-suite Bathroom, Reserved Covered Parking Space & Large Patio! Conveniently Located within a short walk to a Bus Route! Close to Downtown, Hiking/Biking Trails, Forest/Parks, Grocery, Shops & Restaurants!



NO Dogs! - NO Smokers!

1-2 Cats OK with Addt'l Deposit/Fee & $25 Pet Rent, per Pet

Students OK with Qualified Cosigners!! Occupancy Limit - 2 Tenants

Renters Insurance Required! - 10 Month Lease Required ( Beginning July/Aug 2020 ending May 2021)



$1250/mo. Water/Sewer/Trash Included (Tenant pays Gas & Electric)

$1875 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 75 Admin Fee

$ 35 Application Fee



All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager



Professionally Managed by:

RE/MAX Peak Properties Realtor/Property Manager, April Knapp



Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325



