161 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Mirage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Arizona Brisas
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
12645 W Ash St
12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below) Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions. No smoking allowed on property.

1 Unit Available
Sundial
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.

1 Unit Available
12514 W Ash St
12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1699 sqft
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20 Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room.

1 Unit Available
Parque Verde
12609 W Columbine Dr
12609 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1862 sqft
Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room.

1 Unit Available
Parque Verde
12547 W Charter Oak Road
12547 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1430 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT NOT MANY IN THE AREA FOR THIS PRICE! A GREAT HOME WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO MOVE, PARK IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE WEST. NEWER HOME WITH TILE IN ALL THE TRAFFIC AREAS AND BATHROOMS.

1 Unit Available
12114 N Olive St
12114 North Olive Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
12114 N OLIVE ST - 3BR 2BA Cactus Rd/El Mirage --- MOVE IN READY HOME SINGLE LEVEL HOME - LOW MAINTENANCE YARD, ALL APPLIANCES - CLOSE TO FREEWAY AND MORE! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - **BEWARE OF SCAMS**We do not list our properties on Craigslist.
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.

1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.

1 Unit Available
Sun City
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
Sun City
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

1 Unit Available
Sun City
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.

1 Unit Available
Sun City
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
13668 W Ocotillo Ln
13668 West Ocotillo Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise! Home features dine-in kitchen and family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
Sun City
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

1 Unit Available
11408 W Hutton Drive
11408 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1368 sqft
Great clean and move in ready now in East Surprise. Don't deal with Grand avenue, easy and quicker access to 101 and rest of the valley. Cute home with large master, full master bath and walk in closet. Nice sized back yard. Sorry, no pets.

1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
13562 W. Tara Lane
13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1649 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise.

1 Unit Available
Roseview
14055 N 134th Ln
14055 North 134th Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1412 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! This home has been completely re done with new carpet, new paint, new double door fridge, new dishwasher,
32 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
8 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
City Guide for El Mirage, AZ

Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.

El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise.  Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Mirage, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Mirage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

