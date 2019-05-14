All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

15216 N B Ct

15216 North B Court · No Longer Available
Location

15216 North B Court, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features refrigerator, built-in microwave, range, disposal, pantry, eat-in kitchen, and tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15216 N B Ct have any available units?
15216 N B Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 15216 N B Ct have?
Some of 15216 N B Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15216 N B Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15216 N B Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15216 N B Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15216 N B Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 15216 N B Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15216 N B Ct offers parking.
Does 15216 N B Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15216 N B Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15216 N B Ct have a pool?
No, 15216 N B Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15216 N B Ct have accessible units?
No, 15216 N B Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15216 N B Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15216 N B Ct has units with dishwashers.
