Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
15216 N B Ct
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15216 N B Ct
15216 North B Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15216 North B Court, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features refrigerator, built-in microwave, range, disposal, pantry, eat-in kitchen, and tile floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15216 N B Ct have any available units?
15216 N B Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Mirage, AZ
.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Mirage Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15216 N B Ct have?
Some of 15216 N B Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15216 N B Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15216 N B Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15216 N B Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15216 N B Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Mirage
.
Does 15216 N B Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15216 N B Ct offers parking.
Does 15216 N B Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15216 N B Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15216 N B Ct have a pool?
No, 15216 N B Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15216 N B Ct have accessible units?
No, 15216 N B Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15216 N B Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15216 N B Ct has units with dishwashers.
