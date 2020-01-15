14102 N 127th Ave

Amenities
Over 2100 Square Feet!! 3 BEDROOMS, a DEN and a LOFT!! Upstairs Laundry! HUGE walk-in pantry, Enormous Loft area, Fantastic large back yard with a covered patio area. Low maintenance yard front and back. Don't miss this great house.
Call Robin 480-254-9366
Rent $1395.00 plus 4% mthly Tax/Admin
$40 application fee per adult /4% monthly $1595.00 Security deposit (if qualified)
$200 one time admin fee
$250 Pet Fee (Pets considered/Lessor Approval)
All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.