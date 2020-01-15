All apartments in El Mirage
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
14102 N 127th Ave
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM

14102 N 127th Ave

14102 North 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14102 North 127th Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Over 2100 Square Feet!! 3 BEDROOMS, a DEN and a LOFT!! Upstairs Laundry! HUGE walk-in pantry, Enormous Loft area, Fantastic large back yard with a covered patio area. Low maintenance yard front and back. Don't miss this great house.
Call Robin 480-254-9366
Rent $1395.00 plus 4% mthly Tax/Admin
$40 application fee per adult /4% monthly $1595.00 Security deposit (if qualified)
$200 one time admin fee
$250 Pet Fee (Pets considered/Lessor Approval)
All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 N 127th Ave have any available units?
14102 N 127th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 14102 N 127th Ave have?
Some of 14102 N 127th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 N 127th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14102 N 127th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 N 127th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14102 N 127th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14102 N 127th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14102 N 127th Ave offers parking.
Does 14102 N 127th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14102 N 127th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 N 127th Ave have a pool?
No, 14102 N 127th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14102 N 127th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14102 N 127th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 N 127th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14102 N 127th Ave has units with dishwashers.

