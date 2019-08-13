All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13383 N Primrose St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13383 N Primrose St
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

13383 N Primrose St

13383 North Primrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13383 North Primrose Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready for immediate occupancy. It is very well maintained with lots of natural light and all appliances included. Huge backyard, open floor plan for entertaining and large bedrooms. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house. Exterior was just painted and there is minimal landscaping to maintain. No Pets allowed.

Call Western Vistas today to schedule your appointment for viewing. (623) 877-9400.

(RLNE5070220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13383 N Primrose St have any available units?
13383 N Primrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 13383 N Primrose St currently offering any rent specials?
13383 N Primrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13383 N Primrose St pet-friendly?
No, 13383 N Primrose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13383 N Primrose St offer parking?
No, 13383 N Primrose St does not offer parking.
Does 13383 N Primrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13383 N Primrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13383 N Primrose St have a pool?
No, 13383 N Primrose St does not have a pool.
Does 13383 N Primrose St have accessible units?
No, 13383 N Primrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 13383 N Primrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13383 N Primrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13383 N Primrose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13383 N Primrose St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College