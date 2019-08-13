13383 N Primrose St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready for immediate occupancy. It is very well maintained with lots of natural light and all appliances included. Huge backyard, open floor plan for entertaining and large bedrooms. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house. Exterior was just painted and there is minimal landscaping to maintain. No Pets allowed.



Call Western Vistas today to schedule your appointment for viewing. (623) 877-9400.



(RLNE5070220)