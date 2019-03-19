All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12940 N B Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12940 N B Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12940 N B Street

12940 North B Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12940 North B Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great, spacious home, located in the heart of Arizona Brisas neighborhood. Inside you will find new paint, a great open floor plan down stairs, oversized pantry, and all new tile flooring. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom is very spacious with a large bathroom that includes a dual sink, separate shower and tub, and an extensive walk-in closet. This home includes a lot of privacy from all areas. Also, it is within walking distance to the neighborhood park. You must see it to appreciate it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12940 N B Street have any available units?
12940 N B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12940 N B Street have?
Some of 12940 N B Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12940 N B Street currently offering any rent specials?
12940 N B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12940 N B Street pet-friendly?
No, 12940 N B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12940 N B Street offer parking?
Yes, 12940 N B Street does offer parking.
Does 12940 N B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12940 N B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12940 N B Street have a pool?
No, 12940 N B Street does not have a pool.
Does 12940 N B Street have accessible units?
No, 12940 N B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12940 N B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12940 N B Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College