All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12922 W Paradise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12922 W Paradise Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12922 W Paradise Drive

12922 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12922 West Paradise Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*We have an accepted app*. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in EL Mirage. Great room with a bedroom/den in the front of the home with the kitchen and dining room in the back leading to the backyard. $150.00 Administration Fee due at move in,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12922 W Paradise Drive have any available units?
12922 W Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12922 W Paradise Drive have?
Some of 12922 W Paradise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12922 W Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12922 W Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12922 W Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12922 W Paradise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12922 W Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 12922 W Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12922 W Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12922 W Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12922 W Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 12922 W Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12922 W Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 12922 W Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12922 W Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12922 W Paradise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 BedroomsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College