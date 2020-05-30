12914 W Willow Ave

Amenities
Gorgoeus 4BR 2BA home in El Mirgae! Separate family room and living room with an open floor plan. Tons of storage in Kitchen Tile in all the right places. Large backyard with a sparkling pool, great for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms and private arcadia door to back patio from the master suite! APPLY TODAY!
Tenant to pay $109 monthly pool service w rent
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500