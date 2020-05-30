All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12914 W Willow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12914 W Willow Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

12914 W Willow Ave

12914 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12914 West Willow Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgoeus 4BR 2BA home in El Mirgae! Separate family room and living room with an open floor plan. Tons of storage in Kitchen Tile in all the right places. Large backyard with a sparkling pool, great for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms and private arcadia door to back patio from the master suite! APPLY TODAY!
Tenant to pay $109 monthly pool service w rent
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12914 W Willow Ave have any available units?
12914 W Willow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12914 W Willow Ave have?
Some of 12914 W Willow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12914 W Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12914 W Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 W Willow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12914 W Willow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12914 W Willow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12914 W Willow Ave offers parking.
Does 12914 W Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12914 W Willow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 W Willow Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12914 W Willow Ave has a pool.
Does 12914 W Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 12914 W Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 W Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12914 W Willow Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College