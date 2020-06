Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN EL MIRAGE! NO HOA!! - TILE IN TRAFFIC AREAS AND DINING AND KITCHEN, CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS, BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, KITCHEN ISLAND, MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT, CEILING FANS, SUNSCREENS, COVERED PATIO, LAUNDRY IN GARAGE INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER, GARAGE SHELVES, DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARDS. PREFERS NO PETS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND RESTAURANTS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4167018)