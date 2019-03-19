12609 West Larkspur Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Awesome opportunity to live in this beautiful home with NO HOA. Fantastic split floor plan with master suite & bath, as well as a powder room, downstairs & other 3 bedrooms & a den upstairs. Kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. You'll love this backyard and all its shade. Incredible workshop and storage with concrete floor, including RV gate and parking! Don't miss out, this is a must see!! **Pet Friendly** *Monthly city tax 3%* This may just be your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.