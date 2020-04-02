All apartments in El Mirage
12514 W Ash St

12514 West Ash Street · (480) 966-2170
Location

12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12514 W Ash St · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1699 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20

Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room. Open concept both upstairs and down. Huge open loft.

RENTAL FEATURES

Bonus/Rec room
Dining room
Family room
Laundry room
Living room
Pantry
Storage space
Walk-in closets
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Fenced yard
Ceiling fans
Garage - Attached

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Playground

$1395.00 Rent
$800.00 Security Deposit
$20.00 Application Fee
$300.00 Non refundable Pet Fee. (Breed and size restrictions)

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

No housing assistance programs accepted. 2.5 income required. Previous rental history required. Minimum credit score 595.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck only) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE4654499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

