12514 W Ash St

4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20
Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room. Open concept both upstairs and down. Huge open loft.
RENTAL FEATURES
Bonus/Rec room
Dining room
Family room
Laundry room
Living room
Pantry
Storage space
Walk-in closets
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Fenced yard
Ceiling fans
Garage - Attached
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Playground
$1395.00 Rent
$800.00 Security Deposit
$20.00 Application Fee
$300.00 Non refundable Pet Fee. (Breed and size restrictions)
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
No housing assistance programs accepted. 2.5 income required. Previous rental history required. Minimum credit score 595.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck only) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170
