12514 W Ash St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20



Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room. Open concept both upstairs and down. Huge open loft.



RENTAL FEATURES



Bonus/Rec room

Dining room

Family room

Laundry room

Living room

Pantry

Storage space

Walk-in closets

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Microwave

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Fenced yard

Ceiling fans

Garage - Attached



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Playground



$1395.00 Rent

$800.00 Security Deposit

$20.00 Application Fee

$300.00 Non refundable Pet Fee. (Breed and size restrictions)



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



No housing assistance programs accepted. 2.5 income required. Previous rental history required. Minimum credit score 595.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck only) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!!



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170

Equal housing opportunity



(RLNE4654499)