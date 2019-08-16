All apartments in El Mirage
12450 West Hearn
12450 West Hearn

12450 W Hearn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12450 W Hearn Rd, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home nestled in the Rancho El Mirage community. Kitchen is spacious with a breakfast bar and eating area, separate large living room leads to spacious backyard. Brand new flooring throughout, completely painted in beautiful neutral, warm tones.. Two car garage. Fenced back yard. Inside laundry with Washer / Dryer hook up. This property allows 1 small to medium dog or 1 cat per owner approval, deposits and fees will apply.
Total monthly rent is $1383, includes city sales tax and monthly administration fee.
Front yard and back yard landscaping will be cleaned up prior to new tenant taking possession.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 West Hearn have any available units?
12450 West Hearn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12450 West Hearn currently offering any rent specials?
12450 West Hearn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 West Hearn pet-friendly?
Yes, 12450 West Hearn is pet friendly.
Does 12450 West Hearn offer parking?
Yes, 12450 West Hearn offers parking.
Does 12450 West Hearn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 West Hearn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 West Hearn have a pool?
No, 12450 West Hearn does not have a pool.
Does 12450 West Hearn have accessible units?
No, 12450 West Hearn does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 West Hearn have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 West Hearn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12450 West Hearn have units with air conditioning?
No, 12450 West Hearn does not have units with air conditioning.
