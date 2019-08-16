12450 West Hearn

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home nestled in the Rancho El Mirage community. Kitchen is spacious with a breakfast bar and eating area, separate large living room leads to spacious backyard. Brand new flooring throughout, completely painted in beautiful neutral, warm tones.. Two car garage. Fenced back yard. Inside laundry with Washer / Dryer hook up. This property allows 1 small to medium dog or 1 cat per owner approval, deposits and fees will apply.

Total monthly rent is $1383, includes city sales tax and monthly administration fee.

Front yard and back yard landscaping will be cleaned up prior to new tenant taking possession.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.