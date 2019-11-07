All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12426 W Scotts Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12426 W Scotts Dr.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

12426 W Scotts Dr.

12426 West Scotts Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12426 West Scotts Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Buenavida

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2 Story- 3 Bed/2 Bath- El Mirage - 4 bedroom
2 bathroom
Large master
Master Suite Downstairs
Open eat in kitchen
Large pantry
Upstairs Loft
Large Kitchen
Eat in Dining room
Open Spacious Living Areas
2 Car Garage
Large Backyard
Washer/Dryer hookups
APS, SW Gas, City water - resident pays

$1395.00 rent + $41.85 tax per month. , $900.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. $300.00 pet fee (non-refundable)

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

No housing assistance programs accepted. 12 month Lease only.No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 575.

Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions apply. Photos of pets must be attached to application.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE3244568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. have any available units?
12426 W Scotts Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12426 W Scotts Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12426 W Scotts Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 W Scotts Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12426 W Scotts Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12426 W Scotts Dr. offers parking.
Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12426 W Scotts Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. have a pool?
No, 12426 W Scotts Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12426 W Scotts Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12426 W Scotts Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12426 W Scotts Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12426 W Scotts Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College