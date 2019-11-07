12426 W Scotts Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 2 Story- 3 Bed/2 Bath- El Mirage - 4 bedroom

2 bathroom

Large master

Master Suite Downstairs

Open eat in kitchen

Large pantry

Upstairs Loft

Large Kitchen

Eat in Dining room

Open Spacious Living Areas

2 Car Garage

Large Backyard

Washer/Dryer hookups

APS, SW Gas, City water - resident pays



$1395.00 rent + $41.85 tax per month. , $900.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. $300.00 pet fee (non-refundable)



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



No housing assistance programs accepted. 12 month Lease only.No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 575.



Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions apply. Photos of pets must be attached to application.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs.



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com



Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker



(RLNE3244568)