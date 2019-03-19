12138 W Corrine Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic El Mirage location! 4 bedroom 2 bath ready for you today. Open floor plan with master bedroom on the first floor and laundry room on the second floor. Huge open loft area on the second floor perfect for kids play area and gaming. Wood flooring on first floor and in second floor loft area. Grass backyard. Located in a great neighborhood close to schools and shopping. Personal property included for the tenant to use but will not be repaired or replaced: Refrigerator, washer and dryer.