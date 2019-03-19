All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12138 W Corrine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12138 W Corrine Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12138 W Corrine Dr

12138 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12138 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic El Mirage location! 4 bedroom 2 bath ready for you today. Open floor plan with master bedroom on the first floor and laundry room on the second floor. Huge open loft area on the second floor perfect for kids play area and gaming. Wood flooring on first floor and in second floor loft area. Grass backyard. Located in a great neighborhood close to schools and shopping. Personal property included for the tenant to use but will not be repaired or replaced: Refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12138 W Corrine Dr have any available units?
12138 W Corrine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12138 W Corrine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12138 W Corrine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12138 W Corrine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12138 W Corrine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12138 W Corrine Dr offer parking?
No, 12138 W Corrine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12138 W Corrine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12138 W Corrine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12138 W Corrine Dr have a pool?
No, 12138 W Corrine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12138 W Corrine Dr have accessible units?
No, 12138 W Corrine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12138 W Corrine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12138 W Corrine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12138 W Corrine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12138 W Corrine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College