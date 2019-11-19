All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12110 N 128th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12110 N 128th Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

12110 N 128th Ave

12110 North 128th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12110 North 128th Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is located on 10,000+ SqFt Cul-de-sac lot - Availability date is approximate but the home should be available for move-in sometime in early-mid October. Contact list agent for showing requests or questions (please do not disturb the occupant without an appointment). The home features a split floor plan with a down stairs master bedroom. Upstairs find a convenient laundry, three additional bedrooms and a large loft. Off the loft is a large wood deck, a perfect place to sit, relax and enjoy the sunset views. The home features tile flooring in the entry, kitchen, master bath, and dining area. The garage features additional lighting and electrical package featuring additional 110 and 220 outlets. Perfect for those who love garage projects. Application fee is $45 per adult. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for 1st pet, $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.

(RLNE2566723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12110 N 128th Ave have any available units?
12110 N 128th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12110 N 128th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12110 N 128th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12110 N 128th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12110 N 128th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12110 N 128th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12110 N 128th Ave offers parking.
Does 12110 N 128th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12110 N 128th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12110 N 128th Ave have a pool?
No, 12110 N 128th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12110 N 128th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12110 N 128th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12110 N 128th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12110 N 128th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12110 N 128th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12110 N 128th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College