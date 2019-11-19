12110 N 128th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is located on 10,000+ SqFt Cul-de-sac lot - Availability date is approximate but the home should be available for move-in sometime in early-mid October. Contact list agent for showing requests or questions (please do not disturb the occupant without an appointment). The home features a split floor plan with a down stairs master bedroom. Upstairs find a convenient laundry, three additional bedrooms and a large loft. Off the loft is a large wood deck, a perfect place to sit, relax and enjoy the sunset views. The home features tile flooring in the entry, kitchen, master bath, and dining area. The garage features additional lighting and electrical package featuring additional 110 and 220 outlets. Perfect for those who love garage projects. Application fee is $45 per adult. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for 1st pet, $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.



(RLNE2566723)