El Mirage, AZ
11924 W DAHLIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11924 W DAHLIA Drive

11924 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11924 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This single story home is Move-In Ready! It has tile in all the high traffic areas and two tone paint throughout. The kitchen is full of storage and comes with a fridge. The bedrooms have new carpet and give you plenty of room for family or guests. The home also comes with a washer & dryer for your convenience. The yard is great for enjoying the great weather with it's covered patio and raised garden. If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1 ***No Housing Vouchers***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
11924 W DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 11924 W DAHLIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11924 W DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11924 W DAHLIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11924 W DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11924 W DAHLIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
No, 11924 W DAHLIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11924 W DAHLIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
No, 11924 W DAHLIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11924 W DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11924 W DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11924 W DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
