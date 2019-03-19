11924 W DAHLIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This single story home is Move-In Ready! It has tile in all the high traffic areas and two tone paint throughout. The kitchen is full of storage and comes with a fridge. The bedrooms have new carpet and give you plenty of room for family or guests. The home also comes with a washer & dryer for your convenience. The yard is great for enjoying the great weather with it's covered patio and raised garden. If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1 ***No Housing Vouchers***