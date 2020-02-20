11842 West Corrine Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator

Bright, open, roomy Floor Plan that feels much larger than the actual square footage! Kitchen Opens to large living room that is completely tiled, looks great and easy to care for. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom has large walk in closet, bedrooms have ceiling fans.Large Inside Laundry Room, washer/dryer hook up only. NO HOA! Large back yard with extra storage shed.

Refrigerator included, washer/dryer hook up only. Total monthly rent payment is $1300 includes city sales tax and monthly admin fee. Smaller pets only with owner approval. Rental Terms: Rent: $1300, Security Deposit: $1300, Available Immediately

Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional occupant.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form (attached)

* Rental history form (attached)

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.

PLEASE NOTE:LANDSCAPING WILL BE CLEANED THIS WEEK. WINDOW BLIND WILL BE REPLACED.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.