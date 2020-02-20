All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:25 AM

11842 West Corrine Drive

11842 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11842 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Bright, open, roomy Floor Plan that feels much larger than the actual square footage! Kitchen Opens to large living room that is completely tiled, looks great and easy to care for. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom has large walk in closet, bedrooms have ceiling fans.Large Inside Laundry Room, washer/dryer hook up only. NO HOA! Large back yard with extra storage shed.
Refrigerator included, washer/dryer hook up only. Total monthly rent payment is $1300 includes city sales tax and monthly admin fee. Smaller pets only with owner approval. Rental Terms: Rent: $1300, Security Deposit: $1300, Available Immediately
Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional occupant.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealth.com
* Non-refundable application fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional occupant.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form (attached)
* Rental history form (attached)
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.
PLEASE NOTE:LANDSCAPING WILL BE CLEANED THIS WEEK. WINDOW BLIND WILL BE REPLACED.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11842 West Corrine Drive have any available units?
11842 West Corrine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11842 West Corrine Drive have?
Some of 11842 West Corrine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11842 West Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11842 West Corrine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11842 West Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11842 West Corrine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11842 West Corrine Drive offer parking?
No, 11842 West Corrine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11842 West Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11842 West Corrine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11842 West Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 11842 West Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11842 West Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11842 West Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11842 West Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11842 West Corrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

