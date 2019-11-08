All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11831 W Columbine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11831 W Columbine Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

11831 W Columbine Dr

11831 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11831 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11831 W COLUMBINE DR - 2BR 2BA ElMirage/Cactus --- READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! ALL APPLIANCES! CLOSE TO FREEWAY AND SCHOOLS - DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=U8TuGdtQKYn

This El Mirage one-story offers a den, a patio, and a two-car garage. Located Near El Mirage Rd and Cactus Rd!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5252064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11831 W Columbine Dr have any available units?
11831 W Columbine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11831 W Columbine Dr have?
Some of 11831 W Columbine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11831 W Columbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11831 W Columbine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11831 W Columbine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11831 W Columbine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11831 W Columbine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11831 W Columbine Dr offers parking.
Does 11831 W Columbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11831 W Columbine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11831 W Columbine Dr have a pool?
No, 11831 W Columbine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11831 W Columbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 11831 W Columbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11831 W Columbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11831 W Columbine Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College