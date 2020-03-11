11804 W Ester Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated corner lot 4 bedroom 2 bath ! - Nice spacious family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Fresh new exterior and interior paint! Beautiful tile throughout the living room, kitchen, hallway, laundry area and all bathrooms and newer carpet in bedrooms!



All nice appliances in the kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning countertops and cabinets! Two car garage, large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Nice private fenced back yard! Master suite is large with great natural sunlight exposure!



$1,385.00 / Monthly Rent + monthly 3% rental tax



$1,200.00 Security deposit .



$35.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



Call 480 485 3333 or email michael@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE4636446)