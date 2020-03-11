All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

11804 W Ester Dr

11804 West Ester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11804 West Ester Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated corner lot 4 bedroom 2 bath ! - Nice spacious family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Fresh new exterior and interior paint! Beautiful tile throughout the living room, kitchen, hallway, laundry area and all bathrooms and newer carpet in bedrooms!

All nice appliances in the kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning countertops and cabinets! Two car garage, large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Nice private fenced back yard! Master suite is large with great natural sunlight exposure!

$1,385.00 / Monthly Rent + monthly 3% rental tax

$1,200.00 Security deposit .

$35.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Call 480 485 3333 or email michael@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE4636446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 W Ester Dr have any available units?
11804 W Ester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11804 W Ester Dr have?
Some of 11804 W Ester Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 W Ester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11804 W Ester Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 W Ester Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11804 W Ester Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11804 W Ester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11804 W Ester Dr does offer parking.
Does 11804 W Ester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 W Ester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 W Ester Dr have a pool?
No, 11804 W Ester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11804 W Ester Dr have accessible units?
No, 11804 W Ester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 W Ester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11804 W Ester Dr has units with dishwashers.
