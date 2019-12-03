11622 N OLIVE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Clean and MOVE IN READY! Freshly cleaned carpets and all new two tone paint interior in this spacious and bright El Mirage Beauty! Living room is spacious and features French doors to your oversized low maintenance backyard. The dining room/kitchen combo features breakfast bar & floor to ceiling pantry- oversized loft, well equipped bedroom, and a master bedroom with private bath make this home one you don't want to miss! Schedule your tour and apply TODAY! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3158, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***NO CATS***