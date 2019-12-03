All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

11622 N OLIVE Street

11622 North Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

11622 North Olive Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Clean and MOVE IN READY! Freshly cleaned carpets and all new two tone paint interior in this spacious and bright El Mirage Beauty! Living room is spacious and features French doors to your oversized low maintenance backyard. The dining room/kitchen combo features breakfast bar & floor to ceiling pantry- oversized loft, well equipped bedroom, and a master bedroom with private bath make this home one you don't want to miss! Schedule your tour and apply TODAY! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3158, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***NO CATS***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 11622 N OLIVE Street have any available units?
11622 N OLIVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11622 N OLIVE Street have?
Some of 11622 N OLIVE Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 N OLIVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
11622 N OLIVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 N OLIVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 11622 N OLIVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11622 N OLIVE Street offer parking?
No, 11622 N OLIVE Street does not offer parking.
Does 11622 N OLIVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 N OLIVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 N OLIVE Street have a pool?
No, 11622 N OLIVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 11622 N OLIVE Street have accessible units?
No, 11622 N OLIVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 N OLIVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 N OLIVE Street has units with dishwashers.

