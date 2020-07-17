All apartments in Coolidge
Find more places like 496 N Main St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coolidge, AZ
/
496 N Main St Unit A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

496 N Main St Unit A

496 N Main St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coolidge
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ 85128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment A · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment. Beautiful Newly updated unit, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, and ceiling fan in all rooms, the unit also includes washer and dryer, and air-conditioner, Vinyl floors throughout and neutral paint.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5907408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 N Main St Unit A have any available units?
496 N Main St Unit A has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 496 N Main St Unit A have?
Some of 496 N Main St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 N Main St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
496 N Main St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 N Main St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 496 N Main St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 496 N Main St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 496 N Main St Unit A offers parking.
Does 496 N Main St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 496 N Main St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 N Main St Unit A have a pool?
No, 496 N Main St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 496 N Main St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 496 N Main St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 496 N Main St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 N Main St Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 496 N Main St Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 496 N Main St Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 496 N Main St Unit A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coolidge 2 BedroomsCoolidge Apartments with Balconies
Coolidge Apartments with GaragesCoolidge Furnished Apartments
Coolidge Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZFlowing Wells, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity