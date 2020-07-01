47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
347 Armitage Way
347 Armitage Way, Chino Valley, AZ
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a den. 2 Car garage, Washer/Dryer. 2142 Square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced. No pets, assistance animal only.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Valley

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pronghorn Ranch
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA 1781 SQFT, includes, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Valley
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4500 N. Miner Rd
4500 North Miner Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
New flooring, paint, etc in P.V. - Check out this 1,428 sq. foot home built in 1993 in Prescott Valley. This home features a split floor plan, large living room and dining area which opens to the kitchen.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6820 E Falon Ct
6820 East Falon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1522 sqft
Townhome in Granville HOA ~ COMP HOLD - 1539 Refrigerator ~ New Gas Range ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY No

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4810 N Towago Cir
4810 North Towago Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1469 sqft
4810 N Towago Cir Available 07/31/20 Home for rent with solar and a large workshop! - This 1,469 square foot Prescott Valley home features a open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1861 N Thimble Ln.
1861 Thistle Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1677 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOMS LOCATED IN PRESCOTT VALLEY *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1677 square feet located in Prescott Valley.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/15/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4449 N Dryden
4449 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1470 sqft
4449 N Dryden Available 07/13/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Granville! - Home with 2.5 car garage for rent in Granville. This home was built in 2015 and is 1,470 square feet.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
8401 E Leigh Dr Apt A
8401 East Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1216 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 1 car garage. Gas heat and central air. Stamped concrete floors and all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, deck and more! Assistance Animals Only. Year lease preferred. No smoking. No college students.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6488 E Kilkenny Pl
6488 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Granville. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat, a/c, ceiling fans and more. No refrigerator. Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, w/d hookup and walk-in closet. Fenced back yard with covered patio.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Valley
5486 E Onyx Dr
5486 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
HOLD - Located in Diamond Valley, this 2 story home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and views! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room and family room area upstairs. Living room with fireplace, bedroom, bath and bonus room downstairs.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4310 N Dryden St
4310 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
Extra nice newer 4 bedroom home in Granville. Large kitchen with island, appliances and eating area. Oversize 2 car garage with opener. Great Granville amenities. Monthly yard work included. Privacy fenced back yard with covered patio.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.

