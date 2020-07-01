/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
347 Armitage Way
347 Armitage Way, Chino Valley, AZ
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a den. 2 Car garage, Washer/Dryer. 2142 Square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced. No pets, assistance animal only.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Valley
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.
1 of 28
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pronghorn Ranch
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA 1781 SQFT, includes, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Valley
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4500 N. Miner Rd
4500 North Miner Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
New flooring, paint, etc in P.V. - Check out this 1,428 sq. foot home built in 1993 in Prescott Valley. This home features a split floor plan, large living room and dining area which opens to the kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6820 E Falon Ct
6820 East Falon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1522 sqft
Townhome in Granville HOA ~ COMP HOLD - 1539 Refrigerator ~ New Gas Range ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY No
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4810 N Towago Cir
4810 North Towago Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1469 sqft
4810 N Towago Cir Available 07/31/20 Home for rent with solar and a large workshop! - This 1,469 square foot Prescott Valley home features a open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan.
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1861 N Thimble Ln.
1861 Thistle Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1677 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOMS LOCATED IN PRESCOTT VALLEY *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1677 square feet located in Prescott Valley.
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/15/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.
1 of 26
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4449 N Dryden
4449 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1470 sqft
4449 N Dryden Available 07/13/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Granville! - Home with 2.5 car garage for rent in Granville. This home was built in 2015 and is 1,470 square feet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.
1 of 23
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
8401 E Leigh Dr Apt A
8401 East Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1216 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 1 car garage. Gas heat and central air. Stamped concrete floors and all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, deck and more! Assistance Animals Only. Year lease preferred. No smoking. No college students.
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6488 E Kilkenny Pl
6488 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Granville. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat, a/c, ceiling fans and more. No refrigerator. Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, w/d hookup and walk-in closet. Fenced back yard with covered patio.
1 of 34
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Valley
5486 E Onyx Dr
5486 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
HOLD - Located in Diamond Valley, this 2 story home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and views! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room and family room area upstairs. Living room with fireplace, bedroom, bath and bonus room downstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4310 N Dryden St
4310 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
Extra nice newer 4 bedroom home in Granville. Large kitchen with island, appliances and eating area. Oversize 2 car garage with opener. Great Granville amenities. Monthly yard work included. Privacy fenced back yard with covered patio.
1 of 26
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.