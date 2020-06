Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800. Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath Vacation Townhome rental in the heart of Cave Creek. WALK to all restaurants, shopping and night life. Enjoy all that the Desert has to offer from the Jewel of Cave Creek Park and the Spur Cross Conservation area (4.5 Miles from the Door) . To the many events in Cave Creek or a short drive away like Barret Jackson, the Arabian Horse Show Waste Management Open near or at Westworld of Scottsdale to Westgate, Downtown Phoenix or Glendale Stadium to name a few. The eclectic unique Town of Cave Creek is a great base station for