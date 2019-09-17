All apartments in Cave Creek
5872 E RED DOG Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

5872 E RED DOG Drive

5872 E Red Dog Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5872 E Red Dog Dr, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Red Dog Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres. Over 2400 sq ft of Travertine flooring, berber carpet in bedrooms, 4 bedrooms - one king and three queen beds, 3 full baths, fireplace, split floor plan, huge master suite with large bathroom with walk in shower and separate tub. Large eat in kitchen with center island, wine cooler, corian counters, 40 ft custom Anderson window wall overlooking a gorgeous pool, spa, multi level decking. Fully furnished. See calendar for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have any available units?
5872 E RED DOG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have?
Some of 5872 E RED DOG Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 E RED DOG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5872 E RED DOG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 E RED DOG Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive offers parking.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive has a pool.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have accessible units?
No, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 E RED DOG Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5872 E RED DOG Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5872 E RED DOG Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
