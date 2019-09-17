5872 E RED DOG Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres. Over 2400 sq ft of Travertine flooring, berber carpet in bedrooms, 4 bedrooms - one king and three queen beds, 3 full baths, fireplace, split floor plan, huge master suite with large bathroom with walk in shower and separate tub. Large eat in kitchen with center island, wine cooler, corian counters, 40 ft custom Anderson window wall overlooking a gorgeous pool, spa, multi level decking. Fully furnished. See calendar for availability.