Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5708 East Miramonte Drive

5708 East Miramonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5708 East Miramonte Drive, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spectacular one of a kind sweeping 360-degree views of Rancho Manana Golf course and beyond from this 6,800 sq ft Outstanding Ridge top Custom Home. Home features 5 ensuite bedrooms including 2 Master bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs), den/office, huge loft/game room with wet bar, 7 bathrooms, 4 fireplaces, and 4 car garage. Chef's kitchen with viking appliances, alder cabinets, and granite counters. Backyard has a spectacular negative edge pool with spa waterfall and BBQ Area. Would consider lease w/option to purchase with possible seller financing in the future.
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets. Home features 5 ensuite bedrooms including 2 Master bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs), den/office, huge loft/game room with wet bar, 7 bathrooms, 4 fireplaces, and 4 car garage. Chef's kitchen with viking appliances, alder cabinets, and granite counters. Backyard has a spectacular negative edge pool with spa waterfall and BBQ Area. Would consider lease w/option to purchase with seller financing available.
Spectacular ridge top custom Home with expansive views. 5 Ensuite Bedrooms (two Masters) Plus an office. Wrap around patios & balcony negative edge pool with attached spa & a 4 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have any available units?
5708 East Miramonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have?
Some of 5708 East Miramonte Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 East Miramonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5708 East Miramonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 East Miramonte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5708 East Miramonte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5708 East Miramonte Drive offers parking.
Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 East Miramonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5708 East Miramonte Drive has a pool.
Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 5708 East Miramonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 East Miramonte Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 East Miramonte Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5708 East Miramonte Drive has units with air conditioning.
