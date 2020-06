Amenities

Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ. All furnishings included, dishes and cooking utensils, linens. All utilities included with $150 cap on electric. Newer AC. Master bedroom has King size bed, walk-in closet. Wifi included.Enjoy the use of the Community pool and spa, short walk from the home. Golf Courses close by.