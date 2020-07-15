All apartments in Casa Grande
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

321 S Verdad Ln

321 South Verdad Lane · (877) 208-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 South Verdad Lane, Casa Grande, AZ 85194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2688 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
volleyball court
Stunning 5 bedroom home at nearly 2,700 square feet! Be the first residents in this just finished new build loaded with upgrades including granite slab countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and espresso colored cabinets with upgraded crown molding. Also included is Whirlpool washer and dryer, 2" blinds on front windows, and front yard landscaping. You'll love all the amenities in Mission Royale with huge pool, waterslides, volleyball/basketball courts, playgrounds, and walking/bike paths. Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 S Verdad Ln have any available units?
321 S Verdad Ln has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S Verdad Ln have?
Some of 321 S Verdad Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S Verdad Ln currently offering any rent specials?
321 S Verdad Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 S Verdad Ln pet-friendly?
No, 321 S Verdad Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Grande.
Does 321 S Verdad Ln offer parking?
No, 321 S Verdad Ln does not offer parking.
Does 321 S Verdad Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 S Verdad Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 S Verdad Ln have a pool?
Yes, 321 S Verdad Ln has a pool.
Does 321 S Verdad Ln have accessible units?
No, 321 S Verdad Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 321 S Verdad Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 S Verdad Ln has units with dishwashers.
