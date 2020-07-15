321 S Verdad Ln

Amenities

Stunning 5 bedroom home at nearly 2,700 square feet! Be the first residents in this just finished new build loaded with upgrades including granite slab countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and espresso colored cabinets with upgraded crown molding. Also included is Whirlpool washer and dryer, 2" blinds on front windows, and front yard landscaping. You'll love all the amenities in Mission Royale with huge pool, waterslides, volleyball/basketball courts, playgrounds, and walking/bike paths. Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information