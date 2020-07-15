All apartments in Casa Grande
Find more places like 1740 East Fontana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa Grande, AZ
/
1740 East Fontana Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

1740 East Fontana Drive

1740 East Fontana Drive · (602) 850-5110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casa Grande
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1740 East Fontana Drive, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR APPLICATION TO VIEW THE PROPERTY ***Brand new, builder model with tons of upgrades.*** 4 bed, 2 bath house with 2 car garage in Casa Grande. Front loading washer and Dryer included. $1,850 security deposit required. $250 refundable cleaning fee. Pets upon Landlord approval ($300 non-refundable pet fee). Tenant to pay all utilities. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. Home showings only after application has been reviewed. ($1,883.30 total monthly rent including sales tax)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 East Fontana Drive have any available units?
1740 East Fontana Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 East Fontana Drive have?
Some of 1740 East Fontana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 East Fontana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1740 East Fontana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 East Fontana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 East Fontana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1740 East Fontana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1740 East Fontana Drive offers parking.
Does 1740 East Fontana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 East Fontana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 East Fontana Drive have a pool?
No, 1740 East Fontana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1740 East Fontana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1740 East Fontana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 East Fontana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 East Fontana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1740 East Fontana Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Similar Pages

Casa Grande 2 BedroomsCasa Grande Apartments with Parking
Casa Grande Apartments with PoolsCasa Grande Dog Friendly Apartments
Casa Grande Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZParadise Valley, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity