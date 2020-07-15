1740 East Fontana Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR APPLICATION TO VIEW THE PROPERTY ***Brand new, builder model with tons of upgrades.*** 4 bed, 2 bath house with 2 car garage in Casa Grande. Front loading washer and Dryer included. $1,850 security deposit required. $250 refundable cleaning fee. Pets upon Landlord approval ($300 non-refundable pet fee). Tenant to pay all utilities. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. Home showings only after application has been reviewed. ($1,883.30 total monthly rent including sales tax)