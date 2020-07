Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and nestled into Black Mtn. Captivating desert, mountain and city light views. Enter through the steel & glass pivot door to modern luxury. Expansive windows surround the living area with gas fireplace & adjacent to gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops and high end appliances for the discerning chef. A formal dining area offers an intimate entertaining option. Private master suite with with patio overlooks Black Mountain and lush desert. Carrara marble, walnut vanities and brass fixtures enhance the zen like baths. Beautiful pool patio with spectacular sunset views and star gazing around a delightful pool area makes this a very, very nice interim destination for your client!48 hr. Notice Required