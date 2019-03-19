All apartments in Carefree
Find more places like 100 ALMARTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carefree, AZ
/
100 ALMARTE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 ALMARTE Drive

100 Almarte Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carefree
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Almarte Dr, Carefree, AZ 85377

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous One Story Home Located Within a Short Walk of the Quaint Gas Light District in Lovely Downtown Carefree. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment. Minutes From Big City Amenities. Incredible Starry Nights. Cozy Outdoor Living. This Corner Lot Provides a Gorgeous View of Black Mountain. With the Heated Community Pool, BBQ & Fireplace So Close, You Might Feel Like It's Your Own. Open Floor Plan & Incredibly Tall Ceilings Give a Spacious Feel. Chef's Kitchen with Side by Side Built-In Sub Zero 30'' Fridge & 24'' Freezer. Kitchen Aid Appliances. Counter to Ceiling Cabinets. Central Vacuum. Electric Floor Heating in Master Bath. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Solar Panels & High Efficiency Insulation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 ALMARTE Drive have any available units?
100 ALMARTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carefree, AZ.
What amenities does 100 ALMARTE Drive have?
Some of 100 ALMARTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 ALMARTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 ALMARTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 ALMARTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 ALMARTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 100 ALMARTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 ALMARTE Drive offers parking.
Does 100 ALMARTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 ALMARTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 ALMARTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 ALMARTE Drive has a pool.
Does 100 ALMARTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 ALMARTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 ALMARTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 ALMARTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 ALMARTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 ALMARTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carefree 2 BedroomsCarefree 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carefree 3 BedroomsCarefree Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carefree Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College