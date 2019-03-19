100 ALMARTE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous One Story Home Located Within a Short Walk of the Quaint Gas Light District in Lovely Downtown Carefree. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment. Minutes From Big City Amenities. Incredible Starry Nights. Cozy Outdoor Living. This Corner Lot Provides a Gorgeous View of Black Mountain. With the Heated Community Pool, BBQ & Fireplace So Close, You Might Feel Like It's Your Own. Open Floor Plan & Incredibly Tall Ceilings Give a Spacious Feel. Chef's Kitchen with Side by Side Built-In Sub Zero 30'' Fridge & 24'' Freezer. Kitchen Aid Appliances. Counter to Ceiling Cabinets. Central Vacuum. Electric Floor Heating in Master Bath. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Solar Panels & High Efficiency Insulation.