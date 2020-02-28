All apartments in Buckeye
9092 South 254th Drive

9092 South 254th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9092 South 254th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the stylish bedrooms and bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.0% monthly city tax.

If this home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9092 South 254th Drive have any available units?
9092 South 254th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 9092 South 254th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9092 South 254th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9092 South 254th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9092 South 254th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9092 South 254th Drive offer parking?
No, 9092 South 254th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9092 South 254th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9092 South 254th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9092 South 254th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9092 South 254th Drive has a pool.
Does 9092 South 254th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9092 South 254th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9092 South 254th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9092 South 254th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9092 South 254th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9092 South 254th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

