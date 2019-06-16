All apartments in Buckeye
844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South
Last updated June 16 2019

844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South

844 S Windmill Village Blvd N · No Longer Available
Location

844 S Windmill Village Blvd N, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Windmill Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
microwave
carpet
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful home in Windmill Village directly across from park and no neighbors behind.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buckeye-az?lid=12315958

(RLNE4945642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South have any available units?
844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South have?
Some of 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South is pet friendly.
Does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South offer parking?
Yes, 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South offers parking.
Does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South have a pool?
No, 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South does not have a pool.
Does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 South Windmill Village Boulevard South has units with dishwashers.
