4569 N Golf Dr

***Available NOW*No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful Verrado home with private pool & service included, in the main street district of Verrado,

upgraded 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths Plus Den & Bonus Room. Custom kitchen features stainless gas stove,

dishwasher, and microwave, granite counters with full granite backsplash, tile flooring. Kitchen opens to

family room, beautiful stone work in dining room. Ceiling fans in all rooms, upgraded stair railing, surround

sound to living room and backyard. *One bedroom DOWNSTAIRS with it's own closet and bath* BIG Bonus

room UPSTAIRS. Enjoy your very own private swimming pool and 2- Car Garage!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent