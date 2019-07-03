All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

4569 N Golf Dr

4569 North Golf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4569 North Golf Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available NOW*No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful Verrado home with private pool & service included, in the main street district of Verrado,
upgraded 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths Plus Den & Bonus Room. Custom kitchen features stainless gas stove,
dishwasher, and microwave, granite counters with full granite backsplash, tile flooring. Kitchen opens to
family room, beautiful stone work in dining room. Ceiling fans in all rooms, upgraded stair railing, surround
sound to living room and backyard. *One bedroom DOWNSTAIRS with it's own closet and bath* BIG Bonus
room UPSTAIRS. Enjoy your very own private swimming pool and 2- Car Garage!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 N Golf Dr have any available units?
4569 N Golf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 N Golf Dr have?
Some of 4569 N Golf Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 N Golf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4569 N Golf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 N Golf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4569 N Golf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4569 N Golf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4569 N Golf Dr offers parking.
Does 4569 N Golf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4569 N Golf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 N Golf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4569 N Golf Dr has a pool.
Does 4569 N Golf Dr have accessible units?
No, 4569 N Golf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 N Golf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4569 N Golf Dr has units with dishwashers.
