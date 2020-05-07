4144 S 249th Dr 21048449 - Location 003

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story Home Available in Buckeye! Call RYAN 602-400-5090 NO PETS - Subdivision: RANCHO VISTA



Rancho Vista Checkout this amazing Motalbano Home in Buckeye. It features vaulted ceilings and an extended patio for entertaining friends and family. Close to schools, parks, and shopping. Call now for an amazing tour of this home. Hurry! It will go fast! Priced just right! Lessee to verify all information... SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: MILLER & BROADWAY



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738382)