3791 N Park St

Amenities
***Available NOW*Unfurnished*No Short-Term Leasing*Hurry Before It's Gone!
This amazing single level is nearly 3000 sq ft, the home offers 3 LARGE bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, plus a DEN and family room with fireplace, you'll level the 3 car tandem garage space, Gas range, Convection wall oven, Granite Countertops, Pendant lights, walk in Pantry, and a king size Kitchen Island, the home includes wood floors, tile, french doors, bay window, installed surround sound, Large snail shower in the master suite with dual shower heads, backyard has a personal PUTTING green area, community SWIM park, Golf, Fitness and so much more!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.