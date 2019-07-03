3791 N Park St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available NOW*Unfurnished*No Short-Term Leasing*Hurry Before It's Gone!

This amazing single level is nearly 3000 sq ft, the home offers 3 LARGE bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, plus a DEN and family room with fireplace, you'll level the 3 car tandem garage space, Gas range, Convection wall oven, Granite Countertops, Pendant lights, walk in Pantry, and a king size Kitchen Island, the home includes wood floors, tile, french doors, bay window, installed surround sound, Large snail shower in the master suite with dual shower heads, backyard has a personal PUTTING green area, community SWIM park, Golf, Fitness and so much more!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.