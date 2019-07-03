All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

3791 N Park St

3791 North Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

3791 North Park Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available NOW*Unfurnished*No Short-Term Leasing*Hurry Before It's Gone!
This amazing single level is nearly 3000 sq ft, the home offers 3 LARGE bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, plus a DEN and family room with fireplace, you'll level the 3 car tandem garage space, Gas range, Convection wall oven, Granite Countertops, Pendant lights, walk in Pantry, and a king size Kitchen Island, the home includes wood floors, tile, french doors, bay window, installed surround sound, Large snail shower in the master suite with dual shower heads, backyard has a personal PUTTING green area, community SWIM park, Golf, Fitness and so much more!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 N Park St have any available units?
3791 N Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3791 N Park St have?
Some of 3791 N Park St's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 N Park St currently offering any rent specials?
3791 N Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 N Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3791 N Park St is pet friendly.
Does 3791 N Park St offer parking?
Yes, 3791 N Park St offers parking.
Does 3791 N Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3791 N Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 N Park St have a pool?
Yes, 3791 N Park St has a pool.
Does 3791 N Park St have accessible units?
No, 3791 N Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 N Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3791 N Park St has units with dishwashers.

