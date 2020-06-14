All apartments in Buckeye
30254 W Earll Dr

30254 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30254 West Earll Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home for the money in Tartesso subdivision! - Small but nice home quiet Tartesso culdesac. If not familiar with Tartesso subdivision location west of Verrado see their website. The price on this home makes it worth the drive! Upgraded kitchen with island that also functions as a desk or eating area, granite, built in TV cabinet, lots of tile, XL backyard, and washer dryer included! NO pets, cleaning deposit $300, $1200 security deposit, 2% Buckeye Rental tax. $10 mthly admin fee NO PETS. Tenant responsible for providing proof of tenant insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5853733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30254 W Earll Dr have any available units?
30254 W Earll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 30254 W Earll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30254 W Earll Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30254 W Earll Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30254 W Earll Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 30254 W Earll Dr offer parking?
No, 30254 W Earll Dr does not offer parking.
Does 30254 W Earll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30254 W Earll Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30254 W Earll Dr have a pool?
No, 30254 W Earll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 30254 W Earll Dr have accessible units?
No, 30254 W Earll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30254 W Earll Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 30254 W Earll Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30254 W Earll Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 30254 W Earll Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
