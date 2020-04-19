29827 W Whitton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Buckeye Location at W Whitton Ave and N 298th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family house, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, a microwave, and garbage disposal, also is equipped with air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a patio, a balcony, and a garage.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



