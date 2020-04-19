All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 29827 W Whitton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
29827 W Whitton Ave
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

29827 W Whitton Ave

29827 West Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29827 West Whitton Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Great Buckeye Location at W Whitton Ave and N 298th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family house, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, a microwave, and garbage disposal, also is equipped with air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a patio, a balcony, and a garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5699292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29827 W Whitton Ave have any available units?
29827 W Whitton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 29827 W Whitton Ave have?
Some of 29827 W Whitton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29827 W Whitton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29827 W Whitton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29827 W Whitton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 29827 W Whitton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 29827 W Whitton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 29827 W Whitton Ave offers parking.
Does 29827 W Whitton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29827 W Whitton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29827 W Whitton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 29827 W Whitton Ave has a pool.
Does 29827 W Whitton Ave have accessible units?
No, 29827 W Whitton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29827 W Whitton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 29827 W Whitton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College