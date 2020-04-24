All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 24 2020

26801 W ROSS Avenue

26801 West Ross Avenue · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26801 West Ross Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Peak season is Oct-April at $2,800 per month and off peak at $2,000 per month is May-September. Rent includes all utilities during peak season, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost. Beautiful well furnished Gala model with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area that is open to the family room. Large master bedroom and bath is split from the other two bedrooms. Covered patio with BBQ, patio table, chairs and lounge. Sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. All this in beautiful Sun City Festival a 55 pus community with a Troon golf course, rec center and restaurant. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26801 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
26801 W ROSS Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26801 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 26801 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26801 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26801 W ROSS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26801 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26801 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 26801 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26801 W ROSS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 26801 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26801 W ROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26801 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 26801 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26801 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26801 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26801 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26801 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
