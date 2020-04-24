26801 W ROSS Avenue

Amenities

Peak season is Oct-April at $2,800 per month and off peak at $2,000 per month is May-September. Rent includes all utilities during peak season, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost. Beautiful well furnished Gala model with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area that is open to the family room. Large master bedroom and bath is split from the other two bedrooms. Covered patio with BBQ, patio table, chairs and lounge. Sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. All this in beautiful Sun City Festival a 55 pus community with a Troon golf course, rec center and restaurant. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush.