25853 W WINSLOW Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 3 BED, 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE, LOW MAINTENANCE YARDS, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS IS THE OPEN AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR! FEATURING BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT & FRESH PAINT TOP TO BOTTOM. THE HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH A LARGE ISLAND, PANTRY, AND TONS OF CABINET SPACE. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DEN/OFFICE. THE MASTER FEATURES AN EN-SUITE FULL BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. BRAND NEW A/C AS OF APRIL, 2019. VAULTED CEILINGS. SERENE MOUNTAIN VIEWS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.