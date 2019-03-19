All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25817 West Winslow Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25817 West Winslow Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25817 West Winslow Avenue

25817 West Winslow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

25817 West Winslow Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
Warming: Desert River Realty LLC is the listing agent to represent the Landlord. If you get info form other site and state they are the landlord and rent this house to you. Please contact us at 602-380-7880 to verify the owner. Thanks!
GREAT 3 bed/2 bath home in Westpark. One block from school. This home has Living room and family room living. Backyard features covered patio and multiple pavered sitting areas and FIREPIT! Warm neutral colors throughout house
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue have any available units?
25817 West Winslow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25817 West Winslow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25817 West Winslow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25817 West Winslow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue offer parking?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue have a pool?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25817 West Winslow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25817 West Winslow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College