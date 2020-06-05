All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

25658 W St Catherine Ave

25658 West St Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25658 West St Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom with huge back yard in Sunset Vista, Ready for Immediate Occupancy! No Pets. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SUNSET VISTA

Single level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bath. Good size lot with a Affordably price! Well cared for rental offers large master bedroom, neutral colors, and a large back yard in a quiet community. With a park super close, shopping and schools nearby, this house is an excellent solution to your search!

Cross Streets: Miller Road & Maricopa Road Directions: Maricopa West to Sunset Point Blvd North to T in road follow North to St. Catherine to Home.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4258749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave have any available units?
25658 W St Catherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25658 W St Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25658 W St Catherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25658 W St Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave offer parking?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25658 W St Catherine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25658 W St Catherine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

