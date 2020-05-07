25575 W Winslow Ave

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

A beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Westpark. This two story home has a formal living room, formal dining area, family room, bonus room, bath, lots of storage and eat-in kitchen on the lower level. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, garden tub, shower, double sinks and granite. Additional two bedrooms (one with walk in closet) and loft are also on the second level. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet, tile flooring, ceiling fans, sun screens! Kitchen has granite counters, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless appliances. In addition...this home also has a Pebbletec pool with stone waterfall. Monthly rent also includes pool care.



**** AVAILABLE 6/22/20 ****