Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25575 W Winslow Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

25575 W Winslow Ave

25575 West Winslow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25575 West Winslow Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A beautiful and very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Westpark. This two story home has a formal living room, formal dining area, family room, bonus room, bath, lots of storage and eat-in kitchen on the lower level. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, garden tub, shower, double sinks and granite. Additional two bedrooms (one with walk in closet) and loft are also on the second level. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet, tile flooring, ceiling fans, sun screens! Kitchen has granite counters, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless appliances. In addition...this home also has a Pebbletec pool with stone waterfall. Monthly rent also includes pool care.

**** AVAILABLE 6/22/20 ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25575 W Winslow Ave have any available units?
25575 W Winslow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25575 W Winslow Ave have?
Some of 25575 W Winslow Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25575 W Winslow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25575 W Winslow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25575 W Winslow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25575 W Winslow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25575 W Winslow Ave offer parking?
No, 25575 W Winslow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 25575 W Winslow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25575 W Winslow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25575 W Winslow Ave have a pool?
Yes, 25575 W Winslow Ave has a pool.
Does 25575 W Winslow Ave have accessible units?
No, 25575 W Winslow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25575 W Winslow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25575 W Winslow Ave has units with dishwashers.

