Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25565 W NORTH STAR Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25565 W NORTH STAR Lane
25565 West North Star Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25565 West North Star Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sunset Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 story, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane have any available units?
25565 W NORTH STAR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane have?
Some of 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25565 W NORTH STAR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane offer parking?
No, 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane have a pool?
No, 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane have accessible units?
No, 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25565 W NORTH STAR Lane has units with dishwashers.
