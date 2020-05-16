25294 W Carter Ct.

Amenities

Available Now! Single Story Home in Buckeye, AZ! - Fantastic 4 bedroom home with open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The master bedroom has a private sitting area, full bath with dual sinks, and a very spacious walk-in closet. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with synthetic grass and desert plants, large concrete area and covered patio. AC Filter program included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744612)