Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23969 West Tonto Street
Last updated February 2 2020 at 11:08 PM

23969 West Tonto Street

23969 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

23969 West Tonto Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Open entry way leads to stairs or hallway. Upstairs has a HUGE loft the width of the entire house, larger master bedroom with recessed area for TV or setting area, walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms. Downstairs is spare bedroom/office/den along with living room, dining room & kitchen. No pets please

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Karen Heimbach direct @ (480) 662-4081 and email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,092.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23969 West Tonto Street have any available units?
23969 West Tonto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 23969 West Tonto Street currently offering any rent specials?
23969 West Tonto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23969 West Tonto Street pet-friendly?
No, 23969 West Tonto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23969 West Tonto Street offer parking?
No, 23969 West Tonto Street does not offer parking.
Does 23969 West Tonto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23969 West Tonto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23969 West Tonto Street have a pool?
No, 23969 West Tonto Street does not have a pool.
Does 23969 West Tonto Street have accessible units?
No, 23969 West Tonto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23969 West Tonto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23969 West Tonto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23969 West Tonto Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23969 West Tonto Street has units with air conditioning.
