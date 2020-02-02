23969 West Tonto Street

Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities

Open entry way leads to stairs or hallway. Upstairs has a HUGE loft the width of the entire house, larger master bedroom with recessed area for TV or setting area, walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms. Downstairs is spare bedroom/office/den along with living room, dining room & kitchen. No pets please



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,092.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

