Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

23823 W DESERT BLOOM ST - 3BR 2BA Watson/Yuma --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL BUCKEYE HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAY - SHOPPING AND MORE! LOTS OF STORAGE - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - MoveIn Ready. Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage Near Watson Rd and Yuma Rd! Enter into Living / Dining Room. Continue through to Kitchen and Family rooms. Open Kitchen with Lots of Storage. Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar. Upgraded Tile Flooring in All Common Areas - Carpet Flooring in all Bedrooms. EZ to maintain landscaping and Great Curb Appeal. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4882954)