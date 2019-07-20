All apartments in Buckeye
23823 W Desert Bloom St

23823 West Desert Bloom Street · No Longer Available
Location

23823 West Desert Bloom Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
23823 W DESERT BLOOM ST - 3BR 2BA Watson/Yuma --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL BUCKEYE HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAY - SHOPPING AND MORE! LOTS OF STORAGE - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - MoveIn Ready. Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage Near Watson Rd and Yuma Rd! Enter into Living / Dining Room. Continue through to Kitchen and Family rooms. Open Kitchen with Lots of Storage. Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar. Upgraded Tile Flooring in All Common Areas - Carpet Flooring in all Bedrooms. EZ to maintain landscaping and Great Curb Appeal. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23823 W Desert Bloom St have any available units?
23823 W Desert Bloom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23823 W Desert Bloom St have?
Some of 23823 W Desert Bloom St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23823 W Desert Bloom St currently offering any rent specials?
23823 W Desert Bloom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23823 W Desert Bloom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23823 W Desert Bloom St is pet friendly.
Does 23823 W Desert Bloom St offer parking?
Yes, 23823 W Desert Bloom St offers parking.
Does 23823 W Desert Bloom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23823 W Desert Bloom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23823 W Desert Bloom St have a pool?
No, 23823 W Desert Bloom St does not have a pool.
Does 23823 W Desert Bloom St have accessible units?
No, 23823 W Desert Bloom St does not have accessible units.
Does 23823 W Desert Bloom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23823 W Desert Bloom St has units with dishwashers.
