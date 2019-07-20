Amenities
23823 W DESERT BLOOM ST - 3BR 2BA Watson/Yuma --- MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL BUCKEYE HOME! CLOSE TO FREEWAY - SHOPPING AND MORE! LOTS OF STORAGE - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - MoveIn Ready. Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage Near Watson Rd and Yuma Rd! Enter into Living / Dining Room. Continue through to Kitchen and Family rooms. Open Kitchen with Lots of Storage. Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar. Upgraded Tile Flooring in All Common Areas - Carpet Flooring in all Bedrooms. EZ to maintain landscaping and Great Curb Appeal. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
No Pets Allowed
