All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23713 West La Salle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23713 West La Salle Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23713 West La Salle Street

23713 West La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23713 West La Salle Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS IS IT! Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the heart of Buckeye, including one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs! Spacious kitchen overlooks the dining area and offers an open concept flow to the great room! New paint! HUGE loft! A must see.

Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing.

Inquiries will not be accepted without an application. Submitting an application does not require payment. Please review all information provided regarding this rental property prior to submitting inquiries.

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23713 West La Salle Street have any available units?
23713 West La Salle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 23713 West La Salle Street currently offering any rent specials?
23713 West La Salle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23713 West La Salle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23713 West La Salle Street is pet friendly.
Does 23713 West La Salle Street offer parking?
No, 23713 West La Salle Street does not offer parking.
Does 23713 West La Salle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23713 West La Salle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23713 West La Salle Street have a pool?
No, 23713 West La Salle Street does not have a pool.
Does 23713 West La Salle Street have accessible units?
No, 23713 West La Salle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23713 West La Salle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23713 West La Salle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23713 West La Salle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23713 West La Salle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College