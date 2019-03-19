All apartments in Buckeye
23712 West Adams Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23712 West Adams Street

23712 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

23712 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Stunning Sundance Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping and Dining all with Quick Access to the I-10 and Beyond! This Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Rental Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint Through Out, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Formal Dining, Huge Open Kitchen with Endless Cabinetry, Island and All Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Family Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Spacious Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included, Open Loft, Incredible Master Suite with Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on! Do Not Forget About the Three-Car Garage with Built In Cabinetry and Finished Yards! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up plus Tax, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23712 West Adams Street have any available units?
23712 West Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23712 West Adams Street have?
Some of 23712 West Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23712 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
23712 West Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23712 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23712 West Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 23712 West Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 23712 West Adams Street offers parking.
Does 23712 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23712 West Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23712 West Adams Street have a pool?
No, 23712 West Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 23712 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 23712 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23712 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23712 West Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.

