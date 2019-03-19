23712 West Adams Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Stunning Sundance Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping and Dining all with Quick Access to the I-10 and Beyond! This Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Rental Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint Through Out, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Formal Dining, Huge Open Kitchen with Endless Cabinetry, Island and All Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Family Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Spacious Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included, Open Loft, Incredible Master Suite with Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on! Do Not Forget About the Three-Car Garage with Built In Cabinetry and Finished Yards! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up plus Tax, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.